Home Nation

PMC Bank imbroglio claims fourth life as Mumbai man dies due to lack of money for heart surgery

Hapless PMC depositors have been protesting to get their money back ever since the bank was placed under restrictions.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

PMC Bank customers stage a protest outside the Killa Court in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Tragedy struck again at Mulund on Friday when Muralidhar Dhara (83), a bank account holder with the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank died of a heart attack.

He turns out to be the fourth customer of the bank who has died after the RBI put restrictions on withdrawal of money for PMC bank depositors.

Dhara died at his home for want of urgent heart surgery, his son Prem said. His family attributed the death to their inability to arrange for funds to pay for critical heart surgery.

ALSO READ: PMC Bank scam: HDIL's Wadhawans sent to ED custody till October 22

Dhara had as much as Rs 80 lakh in deposits with the PMC Bank but could not withdraw the money due to the RBI curbs, family members said.

Under the RBI directions, exceptions can be made for medical emergencies, but it is not known immediately whether the bank refused a request from the family. The RBI had initially put a cap of Rs 1,000 on the deposit withdrawals and upped it to Rs 40,000 in three moves.

ALSO READ: Delegation of 15 depositors of PMC Bank to meet Manmohan Singh

This is the fourth incidence of death of depositors of PMC Bank which has been under RBI curbs. Earlier, two people died of cardiac arrests, and a doctor committed suicide.

Hapless PMC depositors have been protesting to get their money back ever since the bank was placed under restrictions.

On Tuesday 39-year-old doctor from Versova Dr Nivedita Bijlani had committed suicide, while furniture dealer Fattomal Punjabi (59) from Mulund had died of a heart attack on the same day as he was about to leave to go to the bank.

Sanjay Gulati (51) of Oshiwara died a day earlier of a heart attack just hours after he participated in the depositors’ protest in south Mumbai on Monday morning.

Gulati had lost his job with Jet Airways after the airline was grounded in April following the bankruptcy.

He has a specially-abled son whose treatment requires over Rs 25,000 a month, and they were struggling to pay his tuition fees, their family members said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC Bank PMC bank crisis PMC Bank issue
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp