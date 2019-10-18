Police complaint against lawyer who tore up Ram Mandir map

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A police complaint was registered on Friday against a senior lawyer who tore up a pictorial map showing Lord Ram's Janmasthan (birthplace) during the hearing in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya temple-mosque case.

Abhishey Dubey, Delhi BJP's IT cell convener, filed a police complaint with Parliament Street police station against senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim petitioners in the title dispute case.

"It was not expected from a senior lawyer to mock country's laws. Such an act can't be tolerated," Dubey told IANS.

In his complaint, Dubey stated that Dhavan has tried to spread anarchy in the country by tearing up the Ram Mandir map into pieces.

"Dhavan has tried to hurt religious sentiments of the people and disrespect Hindu Mahasabha," the complainant stated.

Police are looking at the legal aspects of the complaint before filing an FIR.

"No FIR has been registered as yet. We are looking at the legal aspect of it. Action will be taken after consultations with senior police officials," said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi district.

"Tilak Marg police will look into the matter if a case is registered," he added.