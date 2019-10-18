Home Nation

Raipur Diary: Kosa silk for Sri Lankan women, 'Janman' and more

The October edition elucidates events like Gandhi Vichar Padyatra organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 18th October 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Soon Kosa silk from Chhattisgarh will be seen across markets in Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Soon Kosa silk from Chhattisgarh will be seen across markets in Colombo in Sri Lanka.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

‘Janman’ where the people matter

Directorate of Public Relations, Raipur, has re-launched publication of a people-connect monthly magazine Janman, which has been redesigned in a captivating format with focus on effective communication with the masses and highlight the achievements of the state government, create awareness among the residents about the welfare measures, review and evaluate the state programmes with an aim to take Chhattisgarh on a high growth trajectory.

The October edition elucidates events like Gandhi Vichar Padyatra organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

1.3 million flew from Raipur airport in last 6 months

Swami Vivekananda International Airport has registered a 3 per cent increase in passenger-traffic growth during the last six months when 1.3 million flew from the Chhattisgarh capital. Owing to the increased air-connectivity and enhanced passenger amenities there is a consistent increase in air passenger growth.

Raipur now directly touches 12 cities of 11 states of the country daily through different air-service providers. Growing business opportunities in the state are seen as one of the plausible reasons for growth in passenger traffic.

Raipur Airport was also judged as the best in the customer satisfaction index from among the 51 non-metro airports surveyed during July-December 2018. Earlier, a quality survey had ranked the airport on the fifth rank. 

Kosa silk for Sri Lankan women

Soon Kosa silk from Chhattisgarh will be seen across markets in Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Kosa silk from Korba, Janjgir, Raigarh and Bilaspur will reach other cities of the island nation. An MoU has been signed between the state Handloom Development and Marketing Cooperative Federation Chhattisgarh with Sri Lanka’s Cooperative Development Department.

The two countries will share their techniques, experiences, ideas and objectives related to business and occupations with regards to handloom products. 

National science and environment exhibition 

A 46th Jawaharlal Nehru national science, mathematics and environment exhibition for children has begun in Raipur. The six-day event will continue till October 20 and is being organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in collaboration with the school education department and SCERT. The theme of the exhibition is ‘Scientific Solutions for Challenges in Life’.

A total of 147 models were displayed. Chhattisgarh students are exhibiting 22 models. In all, 228 students and 186 teachers from 27 states and six other institutions are taking part in the exhibition. 

