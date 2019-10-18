Home Nation

Seven Uttar Pradesh police officers booked for murder in custodial death case

The FIR comes a day after the NHRC took cognizance of the incident and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

Published: 18th October 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes

By IANS

HARPUR: An FIR has been lodged against seven policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for murder in the custodial death of a 35-year-old security guard in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on October 13.

The FIR comes a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the incident and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

Pradeep Tomar, a security guard, had died allegedly after being tortured by cops in a police station in Hapur's Pilkhuwa area on Sunday evening.

His 10-year-old son, who accompanied him to the outpost, claimed that he was detained and brutally tortured during interrogation.

According to police, Pradeep had been summoned to the Chijarsi outpost for interrogation in a murder case.

After his condition deteriorated, the cops rushed him to a local hospital in Hapur and later to a medical facility in Meerut where he succumbed to the torture inflicted on him. The postmortem report has also corroborated the claims of torture.

Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashvir Singh said: "The cause of death has not been specified in the report. Viscera sample has been preserved for further analysis. There is blackening on his posterior, arm and contusion on other parts of the body.".

The NHRC has sought the status as well as action taken reports within four weeks.

The deceased's younger brother, Kuldeep Tomar, had submitted a written complaint alleging torture at the hands of DSP Santosh Misra, Pilkhuwa SHO Yogesh Baliyan, sub-inspector Ajab Singh and four other unnamed policemen leading to his brother's death.

While SHO Baliyan, sub-inspector Ajab Singh and a constable are already under suspension, DSP Misra was transferred and put in-charge of Garhmukteshwar circle.

According to the police, Pradeep, who used to work as a security guard with a private factory in Ghaziabad, was picked up for interrogation as he was suspected of being in touch with an accused in a murder case.

Hapur ASP Sarvesh Misra said: "The charred body of a woman was recovered on August 30.

"The woman was later identified as Preeti, a resident of Jarcha in Noida and relative of Pradeep. Preeti was allegedly murdered by one Arun, who is also a relative of Pradeep. He was not directly linked to the murder, but could have been part of the conspiracy."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh police
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp