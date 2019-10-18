Home Nation

Task force asks corporates to encourage employees to work from home to reduce vehicular pollution

The task force recommended that corporates and government offices should encourage employees to use public transport or car-pooling.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Work from home

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Central Pollution Control Board-led task force has recommended a host of measures to reduce vehicular pollution in the next few months, including encouraging employees in corporates to work from home or use public transport.

The task force recommended that corporates and government offices should encourage employees to use public transport or car-pooling, CPCB member secretary Prashant Gargava told reporters.

ALSO READ | Delhi Corporation’s ‘war’ on pollution: Roads sprayed with water to combat dust

A meeting of the task force, which was convened on Friday, also advised schools to make arrangements for picking up or dropping children together by buses to reduce use of private vehicles, Gargava said.

"We have issued an advisory to corporates, including the IT sector, to encourage its employees to work from home in the next few months so as to reduce pollution caused due to traffic congestion in the national capital," Gargava said.

In the next few days, wind speed would be low due to which the air quality might not improve and pollution level may keep oscillating between 'poor' and 'very' poor categories, he said.

Air Quality Index score between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

Ten out of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the "very poor" category on Thursday.

At the review meeting, Gargava said the 10-member CPCB task force on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which lists measures to be followed as per air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, asked state pollution control boards to remain vigilant and closely monitor air quality.

The task force also asked agencies to ensure immediate actions for paving of roads and control of road dust.

The power supply companies have been requested to provide uninterrupted electricity to prevent use of DG sets during winter months, he said.

In the last three review meetings of the task force, a specific action plan has been developed to deal with pollution caused due to unpaved roads, dumping of waste and heavy vehicles, another CPCB official said.

He said day and night patrolling and monitoring in high emission or priority areas has also been intensified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Work from home Vehicle pollution
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp