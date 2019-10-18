Three sisters in Madhya Pradesh observe Karwa Chauth for their single husband

By IANS

SATNA: Hindu women across the country and the world observed Karwa Chauth on Thursday for the longevity of their husbands and broke their fast only after seeing the moon. In Madhya Pradesh's Satna, three sisters observed the fast jointly for their single husband.

A picture going viral on social media shows three women looking at their husband through a sieve. It is claimed that the three are blood sisters married to the same man. However, IANS cannot confirm the authenticity of the picture.

Krishna, a resident of Kashiram Colony in Chitrakoot's Lodhwara, got married to three sisters Shoba, Reena and Pinki 12 years ago. Since then they are living together. All the sisters have two children each.

Similar to any common couple, the three sisters observed a fast for their single husband and observed all the rituals. Their picture is going viral on the social media.