Two more held in Bareilly in terror funding case

According to reports, the ATS of the UP Police, have also recovered an SUV and mobile phones from their possession.

Published: 18th October 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

BAREILLY: Two more persons have been arrested from Izzatnagar in Bareilly in connection with an alleged case of terror funding.

Sirajuddin and Faheem were held late on Thursday based on information provided by four persons, who were arrested from Lakhimpur on October 11.

According to reports, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the UP Police, have also recovered an SUV and mobile phones from their possession.

ATS officers said that the two were instrumental in luring innocent persons by offering them commission for transferring money into their bank accounts from other countries.

ADG, ATS, D.K. Thakur said the accused had lured Umaid Ali, Sameer Salmani, Sanjay Agarwal, Aeraj Ali.

"The duo used to transfer money into their bank accounts from other countries and later withdraw it. Faheem further took this money to Delhi for supporting terror activities," the ADG said.

