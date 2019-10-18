Home Nation

Uttarakhand HC upholds death penalty of man for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl

The victim was termed as 'Little Nirbhaya’ whose tragic assault and murder ignited statewide protests demanding justice.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Death penalty, Hanging

Image used for representational purpose only

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Uttarakhand high court on Friday upheld the death sentence of a man who raped and murdered a 7-year-old girl in November 2014. 

Manish Bhandari, the counsel of the accused said, "The honourable court has upheld the death penalty. We are planning to appeal against the verdict."

In March 2016, a designated special court of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Haldwani awarded death penalty to Akhtar Ali, one of the two guilty of raping and murdering the child. 

Another Prem Pal was awarded the sentence of five years rigorous imprisonment along with the fine of Rs 20,000. 

Earlier, on March 5 2016, the two men, Akhtar Ali and Prem Pal, were found guilty whereas a third accused Poksi, was acquitted of the charges. 

The victim was later termed as 'Little Nirbhaya’ whose tragic assault and murder ignited statewide protests demanding justice. 

The post-mortem report confirmed that she was raped and brutally murdered. All the four accused in the case Akhtar Ali (35), Prem Pal (32) and Poksi aka Junior Masih (25) were arrested. 

The family of the victim were visiting Haldwani from Pithoragarh on November 18, 2014, to attend a relative’s wedding when the child went missing from Ramleela ground on November 20.

After the body of the child was found after five days of intense search operation on November 25 afternoon, public interest litigation was filed in Uttarakhand High court on November 26, 2014, by advocates of the HC demanding probe of the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation of the case.

The crime caused a public uproar in the whole state followed by protests and candle marches and was compared to the 'Nirbhaya' case of Delhi in December 2012.

Statewide protests broke out all over the region after the brutal rape and murder. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand child rape Uttarakhand rape Uttarakhand child murder
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp