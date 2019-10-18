Home Nation

We spoke about Article 370 in poll campaign to expose Congress, NCP: Fadnavis

Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar have questioned the relevance of the withdrawal of the special status of J&K in Maharashtra elections.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena president Uddhhav Thackeray and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale being garlanded during an election rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BJP's decision to highlight the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the campaign for Maharashtra Assembly polls put the opposition on the defensive, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

"Nationalism is important. Our focus is always on development and nationalism. During all my speeches, I have focused first on development issues and our path ahead," Fadnavis said, speaking to reporters here on Friday night.

"Both Kashmir and Maharashtra are part of India. Congress and NCP did not support the move (abrogation of Article 370) and we needed to expose them," he said.

He travelled through 220 constituencies in the last two months and saw a tremendous response to BJP's campaign, Fadnavis said.

"People have already made up their mind and we will sweep the elections. The state is facing some issues, and the people have faith that we are genuine enough to solve them," he added.

The state is going to the polls on October 21.

Article 370 Devendra Fadnavis Congress BJP NCP Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Polls
