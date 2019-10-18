Home Nation

We will continue to partner with friends to confront any emerging threats: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Published: 18th October 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Army chief Bipin Rawat

Army chief Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is committed to peace and stability in the neighbourhood as also in the "wider region" and the Army will continue to partner with friends to "confront any kind of emerging threats", Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

Addressing the fourth conclave of defence attaches here, he also said "we are one of the leading armed forces of the world, not only by virtue of our size but also by virtue of our extensive combat experience, our professionalism" and other qualities.

"Because of that we have other unique ethos. We are deeply committed to peace and stability in the neighbourhood as also in the wider region. And, we will continue, as we have in the past, to partner with our friends to confront any kind of emerging threats," Rawat said.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also attended the conclave and in his address, he cited maritime threats like piracy, which, he said, has "trans-national" ramifications.

He pitched for having greater maritime cooperation and leveraging "collective military competency" of the world.

ALSO READ: Next war will be won through indigenised weapons systems, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

"Navy is committed to enhance cooperation with like-minded members in the Indian Ocean region, and our cooperation ethos is guided, as articulated by the Prime Minister, by the 5Ss -- Samman (honour), Samvad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace) and Samriddhi (prosperity)," he said.

The Army chief in his address earlier, also urged to the defence industry to provide solutions for the armed forces.

"As we prepare to meet challenges that lie on our security path in an uncertain and complex world, we look towards the defence industry to provide solutions, to meet the needs of our defence forces," he said.

Rawat said any country maintains "armed forces or should I say, strong armed forces" for maintaining peace, stability and order.

"But in order to maintain peace and stability, the armed forces have to be capable to deliver the intent when called upon to do so.

And for that, you need a well-trained manpower, soldiers, sailors and airmen, who are empowered.

And, empowerment of soldiers come from good training, and providing them with good quality of weapon and equipment," he said.

The Army chief said, in a globalised world, in order to "confront emerging threats, it will be wise to strengthen the paradigm of shared responsibilities for defence preparedness".

And, in this context, the Indian industry will be happy to help meet the defence needs of friendly foreign countries, defence attaches or military attaches of many of whom are present here, he added.

