Will be your responsive partner if you bring jobs to MP: Kamal Nath's clarion call to investors

INDORE: “If you convince us that something is good for the benefit of our citizens, and will bring more jobs and prosperity to them, you’ll find in us most willing and responsive partners,” was the clarion call by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to around 900 investors, including captains of industry on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session of day-long maiden Magnificent Madhya Pradesh (MMP) Investors Summit 2019 in Indore, the CM said “unorthodox and unconventional thinking are hallmarks of my government’s policy over the last ten months. We’re not afraid of doing new things and doing things differently, if they bring prosperity to our citizens, particularly via the creation of more jobs,” said Nath.

Differentiating the maiden MMP from the earlier investors summits which happened for two-three days, Nath said, “Rather than telling what this conference is about, I should tell you about what its not about. Let me make it clear its not a jamboree, where thousands of people are milling around. Also, its not an MoU signing spree or a show with no substance. Its all about how we can partner with you to bring prosperity to citizens of the state through the creation of more jobs and more economic activity,” maintained Nath.

The CM added that the summit was a step to take MP to the next level – from merely producing commodities, crops and minerals to producing goods and services.

Narrating the highlight of his ten months old government, Nath said property guidelines have been reduced to boost real estate sector. “We want to stimulate the real estate sector and give a push to building industry for boosting the overall economic activity. For addressing the exceeding capacities of big cities, we’re developing Bhopal-Indore industrial corridor with satellite cities. We’re not only thinking of urbanisation, but also suburbanisation through the development of satellite cities.”

Also, he informed about the commencement of Metro Rail Project for Indore and Bhopal, which will also connect in future with smaller towns. The CM further highlighted that MP was the first state to introduce land pooling policy for industries and are also having separate discoms for industrial areas.

Talking about the farm loan waiver (which largely brought Congress back to power in the state after 15 years in December 2018), Nath said “already loans of 20 lakh farmers have been waived off, which will inject more money into rural economy, consequently giving more purchasing power to rural MP. More disposable income to rural MP will boost demand and give more market to producers.”

Focussing on the enormous tourism potential of the state, the CM said “we want to make MP a major tourism hub, taking tourists to towns and villages of the state for harnessing its true tourist potential.”

Underscoring the importance of skill development, Nath said a Global Skill Development Park was being established in association with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Singapore.

The state government is also working on the promotion of non-conventional energy and energy storage, besides working on a model that provides solar energy to industries at lower rates.