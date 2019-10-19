17-year-old boy lynched by lover's relatives in Tripura

By Online Desk

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people on Thursday after he was found inside a girl's house in a Tripura village.

The Class 12 student, Ripan Sarkar, was allegedly in love with the girl whose relatives lynched him. The deceased teenager used to live with his uncle in Gomati district.

A man has been arrested and a case has been filed against seven people, NDTV reported.

According to police, the boy's uncle, Prafulla Sarkar, rushed to the spot after learning that the boy was being thrashed by a group of villagers, including the relatives of the girl. The boy was rushed to the district hospital but was declared brought dead.

His parents are in Bangladesh, the police said.