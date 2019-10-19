Home Nation

550th Guru Nanak anniversary: 90 envoys from various countries to visit Golden Temple

The diplomats will visit the the shrine and thereafter participate in a langar (community kitchen) before visiting a special gallery depicting the rich cultural history of the Sikhs.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has scheduled a massive brand building exercise on October 22 to showcase the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, inviting 90 ambassadors of various countries to the Golden Temple. 

Sources said ambassadors of Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, the Maldives, Fiji,  Israel, EU, Iraq, Indonesia, Bolivia, Burkina Fasso and Costa Rica are among the invitees. They will be flown to Amritsar on a special plane from Delhi by Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri. 

The diplomats will visit the shrine and thereafter participate in a langar (community kitchen) before visiting a special gallery depicting the rich cultural history of the Sikhs. Special giddha and bhangra performances have also been scheduled to entertain the guests.

Shivdular Singh Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, said, “The guests will be in town with the Union Minister and 15 officers from the Ministry of External Affairs besides others. This is the first such occasion when so many heads of missions would be visiting the city together. It’s a very special occasion.” Tight security arrangements have been made for the visit, said Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Gill. 

 A senior SGPC official said, “Each of them is to be honoured with a replica of the Golden Temple, besides a Siropa.” SGPC sources said Akhand Path and Nagar Kirtan has already been initiated by 20 Indian embassies and consulates abroad to mark the Guru Nanak birth anniversary celebrations.

In other half-a-dozen countries, the MEA is trying to organise digital displays on the theme.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golden Temple Guru Nanak MEA
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp