Home Nation

Army Chief Bipin Rawat says Pakistan under pressure to avoid FATF 'Black List'

While Pakistan has escaped the terror blacklist, according to sources, there was a consensus among members in the global watchdog to retain Pakistan in 'grey list' based on its 27-point action plan.

Published: 19th October 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday asserted that there is pressure on Pakistan to deliver on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) directions as to be on a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation.

Speaking to ANI here, Rawat said, "Pressure is on them to deliver and they have to take action. It is up to them how much seriously they take it. We would only like them to follow its (FATF) directions and work towards restoring peace. To be on such a 'Grey List' is a setback for any nation."

READ HERE: Committed to implement FATF's action plan, says Pakistan after blacklist warning

The reaction comes after the FATF yesterday expressed serious concerns over the lack of progress made by Pakistan to address its terror financing risks.

"Pakistan needs to do more and faster. If by February 2020, Pakistan doesn't make significant progress, it will be put in the 'Black List'," FATF President Xiangmin Liu said while addressing a press conference on the last day of its five-day plenary in Paris.

While Pakistan has escaped the terror blacklist, according to sources, there was a consensus among members in the global watchdog to retain Pakistan in 'grey list' based on its 27-point action plan.

A decision on the status of Pakistan will now be taken by FATF in February next year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat FATF Pakistan FATF grey list FATF Black List
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp