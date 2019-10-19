Home Nation

Battle for two states: PM Modi goes all out against Congress, NCP

Further hitting out at the Congress on the issue of Article 370, Modi said, it can neither understand people’s sentiments nor respect sacrifices made by brave jawans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election campaign rally in Hisar district of Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election campaign rally in Hisar district of Haryana. | ( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/MUMBAI: Referring to Haryana’s Sonipat as the land of “kisan, jawan and pehalwan”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pakistan often uses Congress statements for strengthening its cases globally on issues against India. 

“We talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike, then the Congress gets a stomach ache. If by chance anyone says Balakot, then the Congress starts writhing in pain. Pakistan uses them (Congress statements) to strengthen its cases globally. What sort of chemistry is this?’’ he said at a poll rally at Gohana in Sonipat.     

Further hitting out at the Congress on the issue of Article 370, he said, it can neither understand people’s sentiments nor respect sacrifices made by brave jawans. “On August 5, India’s Constitution in entirety became applicable in J&K.

My government took the decision in the national interest, but the Congress and parties like it cannot understand the sentiments of people. You can criticise me as much as you want, but give respect to Maa Bharati,” the PM said.  

In Congress’ ‘misrule’, Modi said, neither jawans nor farmers were safe. “It indulged in corruption in agriculture and was into scams in sports.’’Modi kept up the pressure on the opposition in Maharashtra where he targeted the NCP.

“Perpetrators of terror in India were shielded by some people in power,” Modi said in an indirect reference to NCP leader Praful Patel’s alleged links with late Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. “Kuch Mirchi ka vyapar karte rahe, kuch Mirchi se vyapar karte rahe (Some traded in chilli while others traded with Mirchi).” 

All those links will be revealed soon, Modi said, adding that nobody shall be spared. He also spoke about development under the Devendra Fadnavis government i. “Our government is corruption-free and common man-friendly,” he asserted, urging voters to elect Fadnavis once again as the CM. 

