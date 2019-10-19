Home Nation

Bhopal Diary

A quick diary on all that is happening in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

government plans to set up a 1,000MW floating solar power park in Khandwa district.

Madhya Pradesh government plans to set up a 1,000MW floating solar power park in Khandwa district. ( Photo | EPS )

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Triple talaq to ‘unattractive’ wife 

A man has been booked under provisions of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019 for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife in Dhar district. Shabnam and her husband Sharukh, importantly, were among the pairs who were married under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan/Niqah Yojana in 2016 in Kuskhi area of Dhar district.

The woman, who was allegedly tortured by Shahrukh over the pretext that she was unattractive, had given birth to a male child but he died later. But instead of taking her care after son’s death, Shahrukh allegedly ousted Shabnam from house, forcing her to stay with parents. Recently, Shahrukh pronounced triple talaq to Shabnam, after which she complained the matter to police, which booked him under the new law.

BJP divided on Kamal Nath government's future

It seems the opposition BJP is divided when it comes to commenting on how long will the Kamal Nath-led Congress government last in MP. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said at a public meeting in by-poll bound Jhabua that a win for BJP in Jhabua will mean the ouster of Kamal Nath in Bhopal. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava too said if BJP wins Jhabua, it will see Shivraj Singh Chouhan become CM after Diwali. But, later he retracted saying it was all electoral rhetoric. However, Chouhan himself said there is no question of BJP forming the government.

MP plans floating solar power plant

The government plans to set up a 1,000MW floating solar power park in Khandwa district. According to informed sources, the preliminary studies have already been completed and the World Bank is now preparing feasibility reports.

The government is ready to procure 200MW from the project and discussions are underway with other interested parties as well. If everything happens as planned, then work should start in seven-eight months. As of now, there is a floating power project in Andhra Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh already has a 750MW solar power park in Rewa district.

Why only women fast for men’s safety?

On the day when countless women observed the Karva Chauth fast praying for the long life of their husbands, BJP veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Kusum Mahdele tweeted questioning why all ‘vrats’ (fasts) are observed for the safety of men only.

“All the ‘vrats’ (fasts), spanning from Karva Chauth to Teej are observed by females for the safety of men. Why no fast is observed by men for the safety of their mothers, sisters, daughters and wives. In India, all fasts are observed by women for safety of men. Are men so insecure and weak?” questioned Mahdele. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp