Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Triple talaq to ‘unattractive’ wife



A man has been booked under provisions of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019 for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife in Dhar district. Shabnam and her husband Sharukh, importantly, were among the pairs who were married under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan/Niqah Yojana in 2016 in Kuskhi area of Dhar district.

The woman, who was allegedly tortured by Shahrukh over the pretext that she was unattractive, had given birth to a male child but he died later. But instead of taking her care after son’s death, Shahrukh allegedly ousted Shabnam from house, forcing her to stay with parents. Recently, Shahrukh pronounced triple talaq to Shabnam, after which she complained the matter to police, which booked him under the new law.

BJP divided on Kamal Nath government's future



It seems the opposition BJP is divided when it comes to commenting on how long will the Kamal Nath-led Congress government last in MP. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said at a public meeting in by-poll bound Jhabua that a win for BJP in Jhabua will mean the ouster of Kamal Nath in Bhopal. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava too said if BJP wins Jhabua, it will see Shivraj Singh Chouhan become CM after Diwali. But, later he retracted saying it was all electoral rhetoric. However, Chouhan himself said there is no question of BJP forming the government.

MP plans floating solar power plant



The government plans to set up a 1,000MW floating solar power park in Khandwa district. According to informed sources, the preliminary studies have already been completed and the World Bank is now preparing feasibility reports.



The government is ready to procure 200MW from the project and discussions are underway with other interested parties as well. If everything happens as planned, then work should start in seven-eight months. As of now, there is a floating power project in Andhra Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh already has a 750MW solar power park in Rewa district.

Why only women fast for men’s safety?



On the day when countless women observed the Karva Chauth fast praying for the long life of their husbands, BJP veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Kusum Mahdele tweeted questioning why all ‘vrats’ (fasts) are observed for the safety of men only.



“All the ‘vrats’ (fasts), spanning from Karva Chauth to Teej are observed by females for the safety of men. Why no fast is observed by men for the safety of their mothers, sisters, daughters and wives. In India, all fasts are observed by women for safety of men. Are men so insecure and weak?” questioned Mahdele.