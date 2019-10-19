Bihar: On a single day, 655 bikers fined Rs 6.85 lakh for not wearing helmets

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a state helmet checking drive on Saturday, the state police fined 655 motorcyclists for driving motorbikes without wearing helmets.

The drive was conducted throughout the state on almost all roads with hundreds of police pressed into action. According to official figures, a sum of Rs 6.85 lakh was realised from fines imposed on 655 bikes.

Secretary of the transport department, Sanjay K Aggarwal said that motorcyclists were also educated on the importance of wearing helmets (safety headgears)for the safety of their lives.

He said that drive will continue in order to make the bikers habituated to wear helmets.