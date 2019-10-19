BJP committed to development of tribals: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress has only used tribes for votes for over 55 years while BJP brought schemes for empowerment and development of tribals in past five years, BJP President Amit Shah said while claiming that BJP is truly committed to the development of tribals.

Shah, who addressed a public rally at Navapur in Nanadurbar district of North Maharashtra, said that Nandurbar is included in the list of 125 districts where special efforts for development were being regularly tracked by the PMO.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally tracks the special program prepared by his office. This means PM Modi himself is a guardian of Nandurbar," Shah said.

"Brave tribal men contributed immensely to the freedom struggle. But, Congress never took note of it. Modi government, on the contrary, decided to build memorials of such freedom fighters," Shah said.

Shah also stressed the benefits that Nandurbar district has received out of various schemes started by the Modi government. The district has received 1.67 lakh free toilets, 1.5 lakh has connections under Ujwala scheme, 26,000 homes and benefit under kisan sanman nidhi for two lakh farmers, Shah said.

He also raised the issue of article 370 and said that several of brave soldiers from Maharashtra laid their lives for Kashmir while replying to opposition question as to how abrogation of article 370 related to assembly elections of Maharashtra.

