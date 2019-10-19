Home Nation

BJP using Article 370 as political tool for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls: J-K Congress

The Congress said the urgency shown by the Centre to scrap the provisions of Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir was 'unfortunate'.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Under attack from top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over Article 370, the Congress's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday accused the saffron party of using it as a "political tool" for the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls.

The Congress said the urgency shown by the Centre to scrap the provisions of Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir was "unfortunate".

The Centre will not be able to delay for long the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

ALSO READ | Congress failed to abrogate Article 370 despite promising it in 1964: PM Narendra Modi

Referring to the amendments made to Article 370 in the past, he asked what else is left in it that the BJP is using it as a political tool to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

On August 5, besides abrogating certain provisions of Article 370, the Centre announced the decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, which will come into existence on October 31.

In a statement here, Sharma claimed that the way Article 370 was being used by the BJP it was clear that it was a "pre-planned" strategy of the ruling party.

The urgency shown in doing away with certain provisions of Article 370, by abruptly ending the holy Amarnath Yatra in a disrespectful and deceitful manner, is very "unfortunate", he said.

The Congress leader said the BJP has failed to justify the decision to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir's status to Union Territory.

He said if the Centre fails to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu region too would adopt all "possible democratic modes" to seek fulfilment of aspirations of residents of the state in the near future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir Haryana assembly polls BJP Article 370
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp