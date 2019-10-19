Home Nation

Court accepts EOW closure report on land case against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

In 2017, the EOW had registered a case against Baghel who was then the state Congress chief and Patan MLA, and his wife and mother.

Published: 19th October 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A special court in Durg district in Chhattisgarh has accepted a closure report filed by police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in a 2017 case lodged against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his family members for alleged irregularities in a land allotment in an over two-decade-old housing scheme.

Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Ajit Kumar Rajbhanu on Thursday granted permission to the EOW to close the case, citing the probe did not find evidence against the persons named in the FIR, Public Prosecutor (Durg) Sudarshan Mahalwar told PTI.

In 2017, the EOW had registered a case against Baghel who was then the state Congress chief and Patan MLA, and his wife and mother (now deceased) and others for alleged irregularities in allocation of land under the Mansarovar Housing Scheme in Bhilai area of Durg district in 1995, an EOW official said.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint by BJP Durg MP Vijay Baghel and another person.

In 1995, Baghel, as MLA, was an ex-officio member of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) which allotted land under the Mansarovar scheme in Bhilai area in the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh.

The complaint alleged that Bhupesh Baghel misused his political position to get plots, meant for low-income group persons, in the name of his wife and mother by violating guidelines.

The EOW had registered an offence against Baghel, his kin and SADA officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), the official said.

The EOW submitted a closure report in court last month, stating that no evidence was found against Baghel, Mahalwar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp