Government aims to make National Cadet Corps more attractive

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is considering a host of proposals to make National Cadet Corps (NCC), world’s biggest youth organisation, more attractive by improving the training, increasing foreign exposure and monetary allowances.



A host of issues were discussed at the meeting of NCC’s Apex advisory body, Central Advisory Committee (CAC) chaired by MoS Defence Shripad Yesso Naik, which met in Delhi on Friday.

“The important agenda points discussed in the meeting were creation of NCC Training Areas, revision of age limit for enrollment in NCC Senior Division (SD) Wing, expansion of cadets foreign country exposure with other strategic partners and allowances applicable to the cadets and the Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) in various states be enlarged and made uniform.”

The NCC is to prepare 30 training areas with ‘at least one training area per state/ Union Territory. It is going to cost around `450 crore where state will bear around `15 crore of the total expenditure.’ NCC, which has cadet strength of 14 lakh, plans to expand to 15 lakh by 2023 when the body turns 75.

The age to join the NCC Senior Division is proposed to bring down to 15 years, a decrease of one year. Important Youth Exchange Programme, Cadets visiting friendly foreign countries, is proposed to start or renew exchanges with strategically important countries.



The new proposal includes the US, UK, France, Israel, Canada, Australia and Thailand. This is beyond the 10 countries, including Russia, with which YEP takes place. Proposal has also gone to expand the incentives to the cadets for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other security-related services.