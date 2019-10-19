Home Nation

Huge arrogance: Congress slams Piyush Goyal for 'Left-leaning' remark on Abhijit Banerjee

Banerjee, an Indian-American who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies, won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences.

Published: 19th October 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday for his remarks that Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee's suggestion of a minimum income scheme to the party was rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks", saying it smacked of "arrogance".

Goyal, at a media briefing in Pune, also described Banerjee as a "Left-leaning" person.

"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning," Goyal said.

"Banerjee supported 'Nyay' (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology," the BJP leader said.

He had endorsed "Nyay", the minimum basic income scheme promised by the Congress during the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May.

Reacting to Goyal's remarks, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said in a tweet, "So electoral victory makes Nobel experts wrong, maybe ignorant; Nyay bad because BJP returned to power. Amazing inverse logic and huge arrogance."

