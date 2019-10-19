Leopard mauls 60-year-old man to death in Gir

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A man was mauled to death by a leopard at Pindakhai Nani village Gir forest's Visavdar range, a forest official said on Saturday.

Valabhai Maru (60) was killed by a leopard while he was sleeping in an open passage of his house on Friday night, chief conservator of forest of Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said.

The deceased's body has been sent for an autopsy to a community health centre at Visavadar in Gujarat's Junagadh district, he added.

Several cases of leopard attacks have been reported in Junagadh and Amreli districts of the state.

Most recently, two farm labourers, a five-year-old child and a 70-year-old woman were killed in separate incidents in Molvel, Champathal and Mujiyasar villages, respectively.