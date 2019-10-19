Home Nation

Maharashtra elections: 63 lakh Thane voters to decide fate of 213 candidates in 18 seats

While most sitting MLAs were renominated, almost all the major parties face problems of rebellion.

THANE: A total of 63.93 lakh people are eligible to vote in Thane district in the October 21 Maharashtra polls, an official said on Saturday.

There are 213 candidates in the 18 seats in the district, he said.

Among the notable names in the fray are Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik who switched over from the NCP to BJP and is contesting from Airoli, and Maharashtra ministers Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ravindra Chavan (BJP).

Other major candidates include Sanjay Kelkar from Thane (BJP), Pratap Sarnaik from Owla Majiwada (SS), Jitendra Awhad from Mumbra-Kalwa( NCP), Narendra Mehta from Mira Bhayander(BJP) and Manda Mhatre from Belapur, (BJP).

