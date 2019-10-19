Maharashtra elections: Case against BJP minister for remark about distributing money

By PTI

JALNA: A case was registered against Maharashtra minister and BJP candidate from Partur Assembly seat Babanrao Lonikar for allegedly saying he had distributed money in several hamlets to ensure victory in the October 21 polls.

Inspector VS More of Sevli police station said the action was taken on the basis of a video clip in which the minister is seen making the remarks during a rally.

The complaint was lodged with the district's returning officer by Lonkar's opponent from the seat, Vijay Pawar, the official added.

"We registered a case against Lonikar under section 171E of the IPC for bribery," More said.

Lonikar, meanwhile, said the video clip was doctored by his opponents.

He defended himself claiming he meant "development funds" when he uttered the word 'money'.