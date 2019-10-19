Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti's brother met former J&K CM at Srinagar: PDP sources

The former chief minister has been detained at the government guest house which has been designated as a sub-jail.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti on Friday met her at the government guest house here where she has been kept under detention, party sources said.

The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes, they said, without giving any further details.

The former chief minister has been detained at the guest house which has been designated as a sub-jail.

A cinematographer by profession, Tassaduq served as the tourism minister in Mehbooba-led Jammu and Kashmir government.

Restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir Valley since August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

The restrictions were lifted in phases from the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time.

Mobile services were restored in Kashmir on Monday, but the SMS facility was snapped once again later that night due to apprehensions of the services being misused.

Internet services -- across all platforms - continued to be snapped in the valley, they added.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

