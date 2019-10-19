Home Nation

More than 55 illegal liquor manufacturing units destroyed in dry Bihar

Published: 19th October 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:21 PM

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In an ongoing operation against liquor mafia, the police in Bihar's Vaishali district have destroyed more than 55 illegal plants manufacturing spurious country-made liquor in the last four days.

The police teams were rushed to Raghopur diara (deep riverine areas) across the river Ganga by boats to carry on the raids at suspected hideouts wherein the liquor was clandestinely manufactured.

Vaishali SP, Jangunatharaddi said that operation against liquor mafia would continue till their entire networks are dismantled. The operation had commenced on October 15 first in diara areas along the embankments of river Ganga in Raghopur's different diara villages.

"The operation has yielded good results across the areas including Jurabanpur, Fatehpur and Bidupur areas with more than 2500 litres country made liquor seized and nearly 55 manufacturing plants destroyed," he said.

Raghopur is Bihar's one of the difficult riverine areas, surrounded by rivers from all sides of it. Bihar was brought under the prohibition rules since April 5,  2016, under which sale, supply or smuggling of liquor is an offence.

Besides, the district police had arrested two liquor smugglers in Vaishali and an illegal consignment of Indian made foreign liquor(IMFL), worth Rs 5 lakh, was seized.

The SP said that police is preparing a database of criminals and are conducting special drives to nab them.

