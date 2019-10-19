Muslim parties reject Sunni board’s ‘proposal’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a new twist to the Ayodhya case, five lawyers of the Muslim parties told the Supreme Court on Friday that they are against any settlement in the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit and want the court to decide on the land’s ownership. They questioned the impartiality and integrity of the mediation panel and stated settlement is out of the question. They said the mediation process itself has been rendered infructuous in the eyes of the law because it did not involve all Hindu and Muslim parties.

Ejaz Maqbool, the advocate for Mohammad Siddique and Misbahuddin, questioned how the details of the mediation report, which submitted in a sealed cover to the apex court on the last day of hearings this week, were leaked to the press. ”Leak to the press may have been inspired by either the mediation committee directly or those who participated in the said mediation proceedings or participants,” the statement added.

It also indicted mediation panel member and senior advocate Sriram Panchu of acting in cahoots with Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zufur Farooqui who has apparently fallen out with his legal team in Delhi.

“Sriram Panchu (one of the mediators) was also on the premises of the Supreme Court on October 16 and was communicating on the premises to Zufur Farooqui,” it adds.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court wrapped up marathon hearings in the Ayodhya case Wednesday, after 40 days of intense arguments but yet to take note of the latest report of the mediation which was submitted to it on October 16.