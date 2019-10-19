Home Nation

Nagaland government distances from governor RN Ravi’s statement on 'separate Naga flag'

On Friday, Ravi accused the chief negotiator in Naga peace talks, of adopting a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement of the Naga problem.

Published: 19th October 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio refused to comment on Governor RN Ravi’s statement that ruled out a separate "Naga national flag" and Naga "yezabo" (constitution). Though whatever statement comes from the governor by default becomes the Nagaland government’s view, Rio refused to comment that Ravi’s statement is also his government’s view.

Asked if the state government agrees to the view of governor Ravi, who is also the interlocutor in Naga peace talks, Rio told this newspaper, "At this moment, many people are upset and not happy and there are many opinions. Right now, I don’t want to give my opinion on anybody’s comment. Let’s hope against hope."

ALSO READ| Insurgent groups in Nagaland divided on 'separate flag, constitution' demands

Ravi had on Friday accused insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), the chief negotiator in Naga peace talks, of adopting a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement of the Naga problem by raising the contentious "symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the Centre's position."

The various Naga rebel groups are divided on the issues of Naga national flag and Naga constitution. The NSCN-IM appears non-flexible on the twin demands. However, the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a conglomerate of other rebel groups, are insisting on early solution to the vexed and protracted problem and said that the twin demands could be pursued post-settlement.

"Meanwhile, both sides are likely to meet later this month. The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) is mediating for a meeting between NNPGs and NSCN-IM in Dimapur. It will be held from October 27-29. I talked to the forum as well as NSCN-IM and NNPG. Hopefully, both sides will meet," the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland separate fag RN Ravi Neiphiu Rio Nagaland separate constitution National Socialist Council of Nagalim Naga rebel groups Naga National Political Groups
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp