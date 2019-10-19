Nagas divided on separate flag and constitution demands 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst differences among Naga insurgent groups on the demands for a separate Naga national flag and Naga constitution, some tribe-based organisations of the state on Friday met the interlocutor in Naga peace talks RN Ravi, who is also the Nagaland governor, and insisted on an early solution to the protracted issue.

The governor too said the peace talks had been going on for a long time and they should be concluded.

The Nagas are divided on the twin contentious demands of flag and constitution.



The largest insurgent group of the Northeast, National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), is not flexible. It insists that the two demands are non-negotiable. The outfit has the backing of some other Naga organisations.

However, a conglomerate of some other rebel groups, known as Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), assert that the Nagas should accept a settlement within the three-month timeframe and pursue the demands of flag and constitution thereafter.

The working committee of the NNPGs said if the appeal of the Naga tribes went unheard, it would “mean the negotiation is not for the people and therefore, Nagaland should be left undisturbed because it would be unwise to play emotional, sentimental and patriotic card at all times, without tending to wailing and dying generations of Nagaland”.



The NSCN-IM alleged that the Centre was at work to “exploit vulnerabilities to pull away many Naga individuals or groups with monetary baits and other highly-rated economic packages”.