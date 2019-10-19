Home Nation

No lawyer ready to argue case against undeclared court holidays in Chhattisgarh 

According to the petitioner, this led to the loss of 72 working days in the last two years in the Raipur district court, besides annual court vacations and other gazetted holidays

Published: 19th October 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Judge, Court, Lawyer

Representational image.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Have you ever reached court to attend an important hearing only to learn that it is an undeclared holiday? Blame it on the “undue” adjournment of proceedings in the district and lower courts for the day to condole the death of a lawyer working there. Now, this practice is being challenged.

However, the petitioner Vishwajeet Mitra, the president of Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti, is running from pillar to post to hire a lawyer to argue his case in the High Court. But so far no advocate is willing to support his plea scheduled to be heard on October 22.

The postponing of hearings takes place at the behest of the Bar Association, which, after holding a condolence meet, writes to the district judges requesting the suspension of all court proceedings for the day.
 
According to him, this led to the loss of as many as 72 working days in the last two years in the Raipur district court, besides annual court vacations and other gazetted holidays.

“I am moved by the problems and agonies faced by those reaching the courts only to find that their visit turned futile as the court didn’t function and their cases get adjourned without a hearing for another date. After the condolence meet, none of the advocates or the judge proceeds for hearing, citing the request letter of the Bar. Now, I am facing a tough time hiring a lawyer to fight my case before the High Court. Obviously the PIL goes against their set convention. It appears I will have to personally argue before the court,” Mitra told Express.

None of the practising lawyers was willing to speak on why their fraternity are not interested to argue for the PIL.

“The Bar Council of India and the state along with the Bar Associations should ponder over such a practice. The issue should be amicably discussed,” averred Faisal Rizvi, a senior criminal lawyer.

The Supreme Court stresses on a speedy trial and the expeditious disposal of pending cases, there are Lok Adalats held every two months to settle cases on fast track mode and prohibiting of strike by advocates to ensure quick disposal of lakhs of cases but on the other hand such undeclared holidays are illegal and without any written order and executed merely on a request by the Bar association on a day of condolence, Mitra asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh High Court Raipur Court holidays
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp