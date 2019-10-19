Parinay Phuke's brother, Nana Patole's nephew injured in brawl over charges of distributing money

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: BJP candidate Dr Parinay Phuke’s younger brother Nitin and Congress candidate Nana Patole’s nephew Jitendra were seriously injured when a fight broke out at Sakoli in Bhandara district late on Friday night.

While a complaint about causing injury has been registered against Phuke’s supporters, Patole’s nephew has been charged with abduction and causing severe injury, police have said.

According to sources, police recovered Rs 17 lakh from a vehicle in Sakoli on Friday night. Congress leaders accused that the vehicle belonged to supporters of Dr Parinay Phuke, who is the guarding minister of the district and the BJP candidate.

A video too has been circulated by the Congress over party’s official tweeter handle, which is said to be of the vehicle from which money was recovered.

Meanwhile, Patole’s nephew Jitendra along with a few other supporters reached the residence of Phuke’s brother Nitin and abducted him from there over suspicion that money was being distributed. He was also severely thrashed. A complaint too was registered in this regard.

However, according to Congress, Phuke’s supporters attacked Patole’s nephew Jitendra when Nitin was caught red-handed by him. Police said that the investigation is on.

Nana Patole, who was elected as BJP MP in 2014 quit in 2017 against PM Modi’s style of working and joined the Congress. He unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha election against union minister Nitin Gadkari earlier this year from Nagpur. He is now contesting from his home town Sakoli in Bhadara district and is challenged by BJP’s Parinay Phuke.