Uttarakhand to frame laws for regulation, management of Char Dhams

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is set to frame a law for regulation and management of its shrines and temples including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

The draft of the act prepared under the supervision of Uttarakhand State Law Commission has been submitted to the state government by Char Dham Development Council this week.

Shiv Prasad Mamgai, vice president of Char Dham Development Council said, "The draft includes laws and clauses covering all the aspects involving the temples and Dhama of Uttarakhand. Security, conservation and preservation have been given priority. We have also taken care of aspects related to pilgrims, traders and their needs".

The act has been tentatively named 'Uttarakhand Public Religious Institutions (Management and Development)" and includes causes to safeguard the interest of all stakeholders including conservation of the shrines and their surroundings.

At present, the shrines are managed under Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Act 1939. The recommendation has been made to repeal the act.

The draft says that there will be a board of 10 members which will include the chief minister of the state as chief executive officer. Governor will be the patron of the board and the members will be nominated by the CEO. The members will have a maximum tenure of 3 years.

The work will be divided between the ten members including management of various spheres such as financial, encroachment, pilgrim welfare, registration of priests and others.

In June 2018, Uttarakhand high court had recommended the state government to frame legislation on the lines of The Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984 to take over the management of all-important temples across Uttarakhand.

According to the Act in Himachal Pradesh, the government appoints one or more commissioners and from time to time appoints such other officers and staff to assist the commissioner.