Home Nation

Army destroys terror launch pads in PoK

Four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side

By Fayaz Wani & Sana Shakil
Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: Eight months after Indian Air Force missiles destroyed a terrorist training facility deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot, the Indian Army on Sunday launched a major artillery attack on four militant launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Neelam Valley opposite the Tangdhar sector in J&K’s Kupwara. 

The Indian artillery fire killed 6-10 Pakistani soldiers, an equal number of terrorists and took out at least three of four terrorist launch pads, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat later informed. The Army action was in retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan to assist infiltration of terrorists into the Indian side in the Tangdhar sector, officials said. 

While three terror camps were destroyed in the action. another one was severely damaged, Gen Rawat said, adding the retaliation had caused substantial harm to the terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC). 

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had been briefed. The action came on the eve of Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana besides a clutch of bypolls.

Gen Rawat said the Army had precise information on the terror launch pads. “Of late, we were getting information that terrorists are coming closer to camps in the forward areas. Ever since the abrogation of special provisions (for J&K), we are getting repeated inputs about infiltration by terrorists from across the border. In the last one month, we have seen repeated attempts from different sectors to infiltrate terrorists. So, it was decided that we target that terror camps across. We had the coordinates of these camps. We have caused severe damage to terror infrastructure,” he said. 

On the Indian side, Pakistani shelling killed two Armymen and a civilian. Eight other civilians were injured. This is the third instance of India targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan since 2016. The first one was the surgical strike to eliminate terrorist training camps in PoK in 2016 in the aftermath of an attack on an Army garrison in Uri in which 19 Indian soldiers had been killed. In February this year, the Indian Air Force struck a terrorist training facility in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakthunkwa province. This came after a suicide bomber blew up a bus carrying Indian paramilitary personnel in Pulwama killing 40.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LoC Indian Army Pak terror Line of Control Indo-Pak relations kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp