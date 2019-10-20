Bihar bypolls: Voters to decide fate of 51 candidates on October 21

Rajesh KumarThakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid tight security arrangements on Monday, 32.27 lakh voters including 15.26 lakh women will exercise their franchises in bypolls for five assembly segments and one Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

The bypoll has been necessitated after the death of sitting LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan in Samastipur SC reserve parliamentary constituency in which Paswan's son Prince Kumar is locked in a direct contest against Congress candidate Dr Ashok Kumar.

The five assembly segments going to bypolls are Nathanagar in Bhagalpur, Daraundha in Siwan, Kishanganj, Belhar and Simari Bakhatiyarpur.

According to official sources, 51 candidates including six women are in the fray from different assembly segments and one Lok Sabha seat in bypolls.

Altogether, 3258 polling booths have been arranged with heavy police forces to ensure fair and peaceful bypolls in which the BJP, JDU, LJP, Congress and the RJD have fielded their candidates.

In Kishanganj and Samastipur, the Congress party had fielded its candidates against NDA-supported candidates.