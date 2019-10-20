Home Nation

BJP ex-Bhopal MLA's daughter moves HC for 'protection' from family

Bharti, 28, said she left her home here recently after being tormented and drugged with "injections" by her family that wants her to marry an MLA's son.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By IANS

BHOPAL: The daughter of BJP's former Bhopal legislator Surendra Nath Singh has filed a petition with the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur seeking police protection from her family members.

Bharti Singh's lawyer Ankit Saxena filed the plea on her behalf.

Bharti, 28, said she left her home here recently after being tormented and drugged with "injections" by her family that wants her to marry an MLA's son.

Singh, a close confidant of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had lodged a complaint with Kamla Nagar police here on October 16 that his daughter Bharti had gone missing. Singh had said that his daughter was "mentally unwell", Kamla Nagar police station in charge, Inspector Vijay Sisodia confirmed.

In an audio and video clip being played out by a popular regional news channel, Bharti is heard saying that she had left her home to escape torture. "I am not with a Christian, Muslim.... I am safe," she is heard saying in the clip.

"I am mentally sound. My family has gathered fudged documents regarding my health as they are influential," she alleges.

Singh is upset that his daughter is keen to marry outside the community. He was not responding to calls from the media.

"I have left my home on my own," Bharti said. "I am happy where I am staying," she says without disclosing the place where she was putting up.

"I am being bothered intentionally. I don't want to return home," she pleads. "My cousin Sushil beats me. I am being tormented for last 10 years. This is not for the first time, I have left my home. I had done so 10-20 times in the past," Bharti adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ex BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh Madhya Pradesh HC protection
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp