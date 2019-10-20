Home Nation

Centre can bestow Bharat Ratna on Shivakumar Swamiji instead of Savarkar, says Siddaramaiah

The 111-year old seer, earned the fame of 'Walking God' was a philanthropist, educator and humanitarian.

Published: 20th October 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress chief Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday suggested that instead of Hindu Mahasabha leader Veer Savarkar, the Central government should bestow the Bharat Ratna on Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swamiji, who passed away in January this year.

The 111-year old seer, earned the fame of 'Walking God' was a philanthropist, educator and humanitarian.

His personality and his works were revered worldwide.

"Whatever is the opinion of BJP (regarding Bharat Ratna to Savarkar), but I believe that instead of Savarkar, Bharat Ratna should be conferred on Shivakumar Swamiji," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru amid row over his remarks a few days ago that Savarkar was among the accused people in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.

The BJP unit of poll-bound Maharashtra has promised in its election manifesto to bestow the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar posthumously, which triggered a nationwide debate.

ALSO READ: Congress, BJP spar over Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

Siddaramaiah reiterated that Savarkar was one of the accused in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.

However, it is a different matter that he has been acquitted, the former chief minister added.

"There was no need to give Bharat Ratna to him now.

We have been saying that the Bharat Ratna be given to Shivakumar Swamiji.

Since he (Savarkar) was Hindutva proponent, we opposed it.

Where's the controversy in it?" the Congress leader said.

As chief minister, Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 to bestow the country's highest civilian honour-Bharat Ratna- on Shivakumar Swamiji.

However, no decision to this effect was taken by the Centre.

Stating that he himself is a Hindu and never opposed the Hindu ideology, the Congress stalwart said Savarkar, a Hindu Mahasabha leader was a proponent of Hindutva ideology.

Siddaramaiah said his opposition to Savarkar is mainly because he spread communalism through Hindutva.

The former chief minister said the BJP was reacting strongly because he spoke the truth.

"What's the reason that people are protesting against me? Primarily because I am on the right side and I have uttered the truth," Siddaramaiah added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Ratna Veer Savarkar Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swamiji Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp