FIR against Dhananjay Munde for remarks on cousin Pankaja

By PTI

BEED: An FIR has been lodged against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making obscene comments against his estranged cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally, a police official said on Sunday.

A video purportedly showing the NCP leader making the remarks against the minister went viral on social media, following which a BJP leader from Parli in Beed district filed a police complaint against him on Saturday, he said.

The NCP leader, however, said the clip has been edited and is fake, and his remarks have been "distorted".

Both the cousins are locked in a battle from Parli segment for Monday's state Assembly polls.

Pankaja Munde, the sitting BJP MLA from Parli, is the daughter of late party leader Gopinath Munde.

"Acting on the complaint filed by Parli BJP president Jugal Kishor Lohiya, the FIR was lodged late Saturday night against Dhananjay Munde under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 294 (obscene act in public place)," the police official said.

Lohiya in his complaint said the NCP leader allegedly made the obscene remarks against the BJP minister at a public meeting held at Vida village in Kej tehsil on October 17.

The BJP has also complained to the Election Commission and the women's commission against the NCP leader's remarks.

Some BJP workers also burnt his effigy at Shirur-Kasar tehsil here on Saturday night.

However, Dhananjay Munde said the clip was being circulated on social media by "distorting" his comments to "deliberately" defame him.

In a statement issued on Facebook late Saturday night, Munde demanded that the authenticity of the "edited" clip be tested in a forensic laboratory.

Those who have "edited" the clip should at least respect the holy relationship of brother and sister, the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council said.

The NCP leader said he is contesting the election only on the issue of development, and asked his detractors not to stoop low by giving an emotional twist to it.

"It is an edited clip, distorts my statement and deliberately defames me. The clip is completely fake and its authenticity must be tested in forensic lab."

He alleged that an emotional twist was being given to the election in the constituency as he has been receiving huge response from the people, causing fear of defeat in the minds of his rivals.

The NCP leader further said he did not use bad words about any of his rivals, despite him being labelled as "monster".

"I did principle-based politics yesterday and doing it today. I have done 'kanyadaan' of my 1,500 sisters (girls). I will never use wrong words about any woman. Hence, workers and citizens should not believe in rumours," he added.