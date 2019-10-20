Home Nation

FIR against Dhananjay Munde for remarks on cousin Pankaja

The NCP leader, however, said the clip has been edited and is fake, and his remarks have been 'distorted'.

Published: 20th October 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde (Photo | Dhananjay Munde Twitter)

By PTI

BEED: An FIR has been lodged against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making obscene comments against his estranged cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally, a police official said on Sunday.

A video purportedly showing the NCP leader making the remarks against the minister went viral on social media, following which a BJP leader from Parli in Beed district filed a police complaint against him on Saturday, he said.

The NCP leader, however, said the clip has been edited and is fake, and his remarks have been "distorted".

Both the cousins are locked in a battle from Parli segment for Monday's state Assembly polls.

Pankaja Munde, the sitting BJP MLA from Parli, is the daughter of late party leader Gopinath Munde.

"Acting on the complaint filed by Parli BJP president Jugal Kishor Lohiya, the FIR was lodged late Saturday night against Dhananjay Munde under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 294 (obscene act in public place)," the police official said.

Lohiya in his complaint said the NCP leader allegedly made the obscene remarks against the BJP minister at a public meeting held at Vida village in Kej tehsil on October 17.

The BJP has also complained to the Election Commission and the women's commission against the NCP leader's remarks.

Some BJP workers also burnt his effigy at Shirur-Kasar tehsil here on Saturday night.

However, Dhananjay Munde said the clip was being circulated on social media by "distorting" his comments to "deliberately" defame him.

In a statement issued on Facebook late Saturday night, Munde demanded that the authenticity of the "edited" clip be tested in a forensic laboratory.

Those who have "edited" the clip should at least respect the holy relationship of brother and sister, the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council said.

The NCP leader said he is contesting the election only on the issue of development, and asked his detractors not to stoop low by giving an emotional twist to it.

"It is an edited clip, distorts my statement and deliberately defames me. The clip is completely fake and its authenticity must be tested in forensic lab."

He alleged that an emotional twist was being given to the election in the constituency as he has been receiving huge response from the people, causing fear of defeat in the minds of his rivals.

The NCP leader further said he did not use bad words about any of his rivals, despite him being labelled as "monster".

"I did principle-based politics yesterday and doing it today. I have done 'kanyadaan' of my 1,500 sisters (girls). I will never use wrong words about any woman. Hence, workers and citizens should not believe in rumours," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhananjay Munde Dhananjay Munde FIR
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp