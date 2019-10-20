Home Nation

Haryana elections: AAP warns of action against members indulging in rumour-mongering

Senior AAP leader Sushil Gupta claimed that rumours were being spread about the AAP extending support to other parties in the Haryana polls.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has warned of disciplinary action against members indulging in rumour mongering ahead of the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls.

The warning was issued by senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta in a video message released on Saturday.

He claimed that rumours were being spread about the AAP extending support to other parties in the Haryana polls.

"Rumours are being spread during the election time. The Aam Aadmi Party is not extending support to any other party's candidate. If a party office-bearer is spreading rumours, we will take disciplinary action against him," Gupta said in the video.

The AAP has fielded its candidates on 46 of 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

It had joined hands with the Jannanyak Janata Party in Haryana to contest the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

However, the BJP swept all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly polls will be taken up on October 24.

