Home Nation

Houses being constructed under PMAY (U) will be occupied by beneficiaries by 2021: Hardeep Singh Puri

The minister said the government has so far sanctioned around 90 lakh houses which are being funded by the ministry and the number will go up to 1.12 crore houses in six months.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All the 1.12 crore houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) will be occupied by beneficiaries by early 2021, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

The minister said the government has so far sanctioned around 90 lakh houses which are being funded by the ministry and the number will go up to 1.12 crore houses in six months, a target set under the PMAY(U).

He exuded confidence that the Modi government will achieve the target well before the deadline of 'Housing for All by 2022' Mission as the work is on full swing.

"By March 2020, all the 1.12 crore houses will be sanctioned and 75 lakh houses will be grounded. Fifty lakh houses will be completed and 40-45 lakh houses occupied by beneficiaries in next five to six months.

"We are fully confident that by early 2021, all houses will be occupied by beneficiaries," Puri told PTI in an interview.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry which is mandated to implement the ambitious scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 53.40 lakh houses were grounded a few days back while 27.17 lakh houses have been completed.

PMAY(Urban) has four components - 'Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme' (CLSS), In Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) under which ministry provides central assistance to beneficiaries to construct their own houses.

Puri said the government has so far released 18,458 crore credit linked subsidy to around 7.18 lakh beneficiaries.

"Around 13.94 lakh houses are being constructed using new technologies under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojan (Urban). Out of 18,458 crore credit link subsidy, 13,056 crore has been released for beneficiaries of EWS and LIG categories. Also, 5,401 crore subsidy has been released for middle income group (MIG)," the minister also said.

Under CLSS, Centre provides interest subsidy of up to around Rs 2. 67 lakh on home loans to individuals, which reduces the principal outstanding amount of the loan.

He also said that the government has so far approved 79,716 crore as central assistance under the PMAY (U) and of this, 57,870 crore has been released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMAY Hardeep SIngh Puri Housing for all
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp