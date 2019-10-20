Home Nation

Kejriwal thanks BJP for making its intention clear on withdrawing electricity subsidy

Arvind Kejriwal said he had introduced all the facilities for the common man whether it was healthcare or education because he understands their pain.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday thanked the BJP for making its intentions clear that it will withdraw electricity subsidy if voted to power, saying it will give a chance to people to choose between "two conflicting models".

Addressing party volunteers at a gathering in East Delhi, Kejriwal said he was "pained" to read that BJP intends to withdraw electricity subsidy if elected to govern Delhi.

In an interview to a newspaper, Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel has said, "The BJP will not give subsidy but create such an environment that electricity is cheaper".

"He is a tall BJP leader. He does not have a problem with getting 4,000 units of free electricity every month as a member of Parliament but has an issue with the common man getting 200 units of free electricity. It is a good thing that the BJP has made its intentions clear ahead of polls in Delhi," Kejriwal told his volunteers, without mentioning Goel.

"I challenge them to openly say that they will remove electricity subsidy. If they do so then they will lose their deposits even on the three seats they won last time," he said.

He said he introduced all the facilities for the common man whether it was healthcare or education because he understands the pain of the common man.

"The BJP leader never made any demand to withdraw the power subsidy given by the Centre to MPs, but is now opposed to benefits being provided to people. He continues to accept massive subsidies on food, even as people suffer. But I want to thank him for saying this publicly before the election. Now the people can choose between the two conflicting models," Kejriwal said.

He urged the volunteers to take leave from work and start preparations for the polls in Delhi which are to be held early next year.

He asserted that each and every individual living in the national capital has been benefited by the policies of his government and, because of the work done by them in the last five years, even Congress and BJP workers will vote for AAP in the upcoming polls.

Kejriwal asked the party volunteers to be proud of their work.

"The work done by the Delhi government has earned us respect. Now when you tell people that you are associated with the Aam Aam Party, people look up to you," he told the party volunteers.

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders slammed Goel for his comments on electricity subsidy.

"Today they have made it clear that BJP does not support the schemes launched by the Delhi government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal to give free electricity up to 200 units. The BJP is always anti-poor and anti-people. They always try to finish the benefits given to people," said senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

"BJP says Arvind Kejriwal is bringing these schemes to buy the votes of people. BJP says by giving security to women, by improving education & health, by giving electricity & water subsidy or by installing CCTV cameras, AAP is trying to buy votes, which shows how anti-poor and anti-people mindset BJP has," said Singh, referring to Goel's claims that Kejriwal is doing all this to buy votes of people.

AAP party spokesperson Raghav Chadha also hit out at the BJP, saying these comments should be treated as a "desperate and patently anti-poor" BJP announcements that it will fight the Delhi assembly elections on the agenda of electricity "subsidy wapsi."

