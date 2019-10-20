Home Nation

Over 500 women form world's biggest 'W' for water conservation

The event marked the beginning of a community named 'Women Water Warriors', with the letter 'W' representing women standing for the water conservation cause.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:31 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With an aim to push forward the cause of water conservation, more than 500 women were brought together here in the national capital by an umbrella organisation of women-led ventures in areas of art, architecture, design and engineering to form the world's largest human formation of the letter 'W'.

Initiated by WADE Foundation Chairperson Vertica Dvivedi, the massive on-ground awareness campaign at NSIC Ground in Okhla area of the national capital last weekend brought together more than 500 women from various fields for a common purpose in different capacities.

Dvivedi, also the founder of WADE Asia (the continent's largest platform for women architects, designers, artists and engineers), said, "Creating a world record and getting recognized by the Asia Book of Records is very encouraging for all the Women Water Warriors. I consider it as the beginning for many more great things to come."

She said WADE Foundation, a non-profit organisation, will be working on various water-related initiatives from January 2020 onward.

According to a statement, the two-day event saw more than 7,000 visitors while over 50 exhibitors took in the annual WADE Asia exhibition, which had a theme of 'Water, women and workmanship' this year.

In his special address at the event, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Chairperson Rajeev Talwar said, "If you can sustain a show for four years with women architects, designers, artists and engineers to recognise the contribution of women, I am quite sanguine this show is set to increase geometrically and should help women come naturally into skill development."

