Home Nation

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in India retaliatory firing on PoK terror camps

Four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: At least five Pakistan soldiers were reported killed and many injured across the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector when the Indian Army retaliated with heavy field artillery guns after Pakistan broke ceasefire in the wee hours, close to midnight, Sunday.

Army sources said in Srinagar that two soldiers and civilian were killed on the Indian side following the unprovoked firing.

They said three other villagers have been reported injured while several homes in Kupwara district were destroyed by the shelling from across.

The Indian retaliation came after unprovoked firing by Pakistan in a bid to push a group of militants into Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

“The Indian Army has targeted known terrorist camps on the Pakistan side and heavy artillery fire was directed on them all along the Line of Control”, the officer said.

He said the Army also was retaliating to Pakistan shelling in the Kathua sector, the details of which were at present sketchy.

In Delhi, Army sources said, the unprovoked firing on the night of 19-20 October on civilian hamlets Tangdhar area caused one fatal and three fatal civilian casualties. The Pakistan Army used artillery to shell the village.

The civilian killed outright was identified as Mohammad Sadiq, 55 with Mohammad Maqbool, 70, Mohammad Shafi, 50 and Yusuf Hamid, 22 suffering non-fatal injuries.

“As a result, a calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads, Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun emplacements of the Pakistan  Army were hit’, a spokesperson for the Indian Army said.

He said, “the Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of its own choosing in case the Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities and escalate hostilities across Indian borders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LoC Indian Army Pak terror Line of Control Indo-Pak relations kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp