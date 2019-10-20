Five Pakistan soldiers killed in India retaliatory firing on PoK terror camps

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: At least five Pakistan soldiers were reported killed and many injured across the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector when the Indian Army retaliated with heavy field artillery guns after Pakistan broke ceasefire in the wee hours, close to midnight, Sunday.

Army sources said in Srinagar that two soldiers and civilian were killed on the Indian side following the unprovoked firing.

They said three other villagers have been reported injured while several homes in Kupwara district were destroyed by the shelling from across.

The Indian retaliation came after unprovoked firing by Pakistan in a bid to push a group of militants into Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

“The Indian Army has targeted known terrorist camps on the Pakistan side and heavy artillery fire was directed on them all along the Line of Control”, the officer said.

He said the Army also was retaliating to Pakistan shelling in the Kathua sector, the details of which were at present sketchy.

In Delhi, Army sources said, the unprovoked firing on the night of 19-20 October on civilian hamlets Tangdhar area caused one fatal and three fatal civilian casualties. The Pakistan Army used artillery to shell the village.

The civilian killed outright was identified as Mohammad Sadiq, 55 with Mohammad Maqbool, 70, Mohammad Shafi, 50 and Yusuf Hamid, 22 suffering non-fatal injuries.

“As a result, a calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads, Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun emplacements of the Pakistan Army were hit’, a spokesperson for the Indian Army said.

He said, “the Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of its own choosing in case the Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities and escalate hostilities across Indian borders.