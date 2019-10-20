Home Nation

 Pattern in surgical strikes, which take place around elections: Congress leader

Akhilesh Singh claimed that the Central government wanted to divert the people's attention from the core issues.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Singh

Congress leader Akhilesh Singh (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: After the Indian Army launched attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Congress leader Akhilesh Singh on Sunday said that whenever there are elections in major states, the surgical strikes take place.

"There is a pattern of the surgical strike which takes place whenever there are elections in major states in the country. Now the politics of this country will be done on surgical strikes," Singh told media reporters here.

The Congress leader claimed that the Central government wanted to divert the people's attention from the core issues.

Stating that he has no idea about the attack launched by the Indian Army, he said: "I am knowing about it from the media. And if it is the case, then it is directed towards Maharashtra and Haryana elections."

Earlier today, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK, which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others were injured after the Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside PoK opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side.

"Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PoK terror camps Indian Army Pakistan Akhilesh Singh
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp