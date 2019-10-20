Home Nation

President Kovind to be chief guest at Jamia Millia Islamia convocation on Oct 30

The convocation ceremony will be organised at MAK Pataudi Sports Complex of the university.

President Ramnath Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the annual convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia on October 30, a varsity official said on Sunday.

According to Ahmad Azeem, PRO-Media coordinator of the university, over 5,000 students, including more than 360 gold medalists, who passed their exams in 2017 and 2018 will be awarded their degrees and diplomas at the convocation.

Last year, the convocation was not held since the university did not have a vice-chancellor.

The university will turn 99 on October 29.

Next year, the varsity will complete 100 years and it is trying to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the centenary year celebrations, sources said.

"Kovind, who is also the visitor of the JMI, will be the chief guest at the annual convocation on October 30. This will be his first visit to the university," Azeem said.

The convocation ceremony will be organised at MAK Pataudi Sports Complex of the university.

Students of 2017 and 2018 batches are requested to contact office of the Controller of Examination, JMI for queries, he said.

In 2014, the then President Pranab Mukherjee was the chief guest at the convocation of the university, which was founded in 1920 and became a central university in 1988.

