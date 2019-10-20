Rs 6.38 lakh cash seized in Kishanganj ahead of Bihar bypolls

Home Nation

Money was seized during search of the vehicle on late Saturday evening at Faringola check post on NH-31 in Kishanganj.

Published: 20th October 2019

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KISHANGANJ: Officials have seized Rs 6.38 lakh cash from a car during vehicle checking drive in Bihar's Kishanganj district, ahead of Monday's bypolls.

The money was seized during search of the vehicle on late Saturday evening at Faringola check post on NH-31 in Kishanganj, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shahnawaz Ahmad Niyazi said.

The car from which the money was recovered has a registration number of West Bengal and the man who drove the car identified himself as Amaresh Ghosh, he said.

Niyazi said cash was seized after Ghosh failed to show satisfactory documents about the money.

Ghosh, a resident of Nadia district of West Bengal, claimed that he has a wholesale business of saree and was going to his home after collecting money from Siliguri, Niyazi said.

The vehicle checking was carried out ahead of Monday's bypolls to Kishanganj and four other assembly seats in Bihar.

