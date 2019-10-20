Home Nation

Kamlesh Tiwari's family meets Yogi Aditynath, demands capital punishment for killers

Sources said the UP chief minister assured all help to the family during the meeting, saying the police is earnestly probing the case and the guilty persons will not be spared.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kamlesh Tiwari murder

Uttar Pradesh CM meets with kin of slain Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo | Twitter/@CMOfficeUP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The family members of little-known Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari, killed two days ago here, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Sunday and demanded capital punishment for the killers.

Tiwari's distraught mother, his wife and three sons spent around 30 minutes with the chief minister.

Sources said the UP chief minister assured all help to the family during the meeting, saying the police is earnestly probing the case and the guilty persons will not be spared.

Sources also said the family demanded a government job for Tiwari's son, security to the family and an arms licence to them for security purpose.

They also demanded the naming of their colony after Tiwari, besides installation of his statue and hearing of the matter in a fast-track court.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the chief minister, the slain leader's wife Kiran said, "Yogi Adityanath has assured every possible action in the matter. We feel satisfied after meeting him. Our demand is that the killers should be given capital punishment."

Tiwari's mother Kusuma said, "I told the chief minister I want justice for my son and strict punishment should be given to the killers.

We have been assured by the chief minister, and by giving the assurance, the chief minister has given many things.

" Meanwhile, the police on Sunday said during investigation, it came to light that the suspected killers were staying in a hotel in Naka Hindola area.

UP Director General of Police O P Singh said, "According to the staff of the hotel, the two had told their names as Sheikh Ashfaqul Hussain and Muinuddin Pathan. On the day of murder, both of them moved out of the hotel, wearing saffron kurta, and there was a box of sweets in their hand."

He added, "They came to the hotel on October 17 and left on October 18 afternoon. A saffron-coloured kurta with blood stains was lying on their bed. The towel, which has been retrieved, also has stains of blood. A box of new mobile phone was also found from the spot. This is a big success in the course of investigation. The police will soon reach the killer."

Singh also said the police was examining CCTV footage, quizzing suspects and exploring all angles behind the crime.

An SIT has already been constituted to crack the case.

A manager of the hotel, meanwhile, told reporters that the room in which the two suspected killers were staying has been sealed.

"They had booked the room using their identification documents," he said.

Hindu Samaj Party chief Tiwari, 45, earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh here on Friday.

His cremation was delayed as his family members were adamant on meeting the chief minister to put forth their nine demands, including a probe by the National Investigation Agency, a government job for one of the victim's sons and security for them.

Terming the murder as "an act of mischief to create terror", Adityanath had on Saturday said the guilty will not be spared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamlesh Tiwari murder Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp