292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror

Published: 21st October 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 300 police personnel, including from paramilitary forces like the CRPF and BSF, have lost their lives in the line of duty across the country between September 2018 and August this year during anti-terror and other operations, according to official data. 

Of the total 292 state and paramilitary personnel killed between September 2018 and August this year, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), which is at the forefront of fight against terrorists and insurgents, has suffered maximum casualties of 67 personnel.  This includes 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

Besides, 41 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and 23 of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also killed during this period. Among the state police forces, J&K police suffered maximum casualties and lost 24 of its personnel. The list also includes 20 Maharashtra Police personnel, including 15 killed in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists in Gadchiroli district in May this year.

Apart from these, 14 personnel of Chhhattisgarh Police, 12 of Karnataka Police, 11 of the Railway Protection Force, 10 each of Delhi and Rajasthan Police, seven of Bihar Police and six of the Central Industrial Security Force were also killed during the period.

Image used for representational purpose.
