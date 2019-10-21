Home Nation

Action initiated in Amritsar train tragedy, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh was reacting to reports of inaction by the state government in the tragedy.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said departmental action was initiated against six police officers and seven Municipal Corporation of Amritsar employees who were chargesheeted in the Dussehra train tragedy in 2018.

The tragedy claimed 58 lives and injured 71 others.

The police and municipal corporation personnel were found guilty of dereliction of duty and necessary action had been ordered against them, based on the findings of the magisterial inquiry report, he said.

ALSO READ: A year after Amritsar train tragedy, Navjot Sidhu's promises remain unfulfilled this Dussehra

The Chief Minister was reacting to reports of inaction by the state government in the tragedy.

The magisterial enquiry into the incident, which occurred on October 19, 2018, was conducted by Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar B. Purushartha on the orders of the Chief Minister.

Taking cognisance of some recent media reports, the Chief Minister clarified that due action, as per the law, was being taken against all those found guilty, and there was no question of brushing aside the matter or burying the inquiry report.

His government was also taking all possible steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, added Amarinder Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Amritsar train tragedy Amritsar Amritsar train
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp