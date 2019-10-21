Action initiated in Amritsar train tragedy, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said departmental action was initiated against six police officers and seven Municipal Corporation of Amritsar employees who were chargesheeted in the Dussehra train tragedy in 2018.

The tragedy claimed 58 lives and injured 71 others.

The police and municipal corporation personnel were found guilty of dereliction of duty and necessary action had been ordered against them, based on the findings of the magisterial inquiry report, he said.

The Chief Minister was reacting to reports of inaction by the state government in the tragedy.

The magisterial enquiry into the incident, which occurred on October 19, 2018, was conducted by Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar B. Purushartha on the orders of the Chief Minister.

Taking cognisance of some recent media reports, the Chief Minister clarified that due action, as per the law, was being taken against all those found guilty, and there was no question of brushing aside the matter or burying the inquiry report.

His government was also taking all possible steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, added Amarinder Singh.