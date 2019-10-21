Home Nation

Around 65 per cent turn out in Haryana assembly elections

Haryana had recorded 76.54 per cent voting in the 2014 assembly polls.

Published: 21st October 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for Haryana Assembly elections at a polling station in Gurugram on Monday.

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for Haryana Assembly elections at a polling station in Gurugram on Monday. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The turnout in the Haryana assembly elections was around 65 per cent baring a few stray incidents between the BJP and Congress the polling remained peaceful in the state.

The state had recorded 76.54 per cent voting in the 2014 assembly polls. The voting percentage was 71.84 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and 70.35 per cent in this year's Lok Sabha election.

The supporters of both Congress and BJP clashed outside a polling booth in Malaaka village in Nuh district in Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency, one woman was injured among several others. Meanwhile, in Palwal around eleven people were detained on charges of trying to create disturbance during the voting and the administration also impounded two vehicles.

Haryana Director General of Police, Manoj Yadava said that no untoward incident of poll-related violence was reported from anywhere till completion of polling.

However, about half a dozen incidents of clashes outside polling booths were reported from Rohtak and Nuh districts. More than 75,000 personnel from the State and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed to ensure that no anti-social element causes any trouble.

While Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala along with wife Meghna and mother Naina Chautala who is a sitting MLA came on a tractor to vote at a polling booth in Sirsa. He alleged that bogus polling took place in the Dumarkha village, the native village of sitting BJP MLA Prem Lata who is the wife of former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Birender Singh in his constituency Uchana Kalan. "I have given a complaint to the Returning Officer concerned,’’ he said.

In the morning Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar travelled by Jan Shatabdi train from Chandigarh to cast his vote in Karnal from where he is seeking re-election. When he reached Karnal, he rode a bicycle to reach the polling booth and urged people to try and make use of cycle to commute at least short distances as it would help protect the environment.

Also, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda voted in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak. Before casting his vote Hooda along with his family offered prayers at a temple.

The prominent leaders in the fray are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.  The Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state, while the BJP led by Chief Minister Khattar is eyeing to win 75 seats out of 90 as a total of 1,169 candidates are contesting these elections.

69 per cent polling in Himachal bye-polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Devesh Kumar said that overall poll percentage stood at around 69 in bye-elections in Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly constituencies. He said that 65.38 per cent polling in Dharamshala and around 72.85 per cent polling was registered in Pachhad and no untoward incidents were reported.

74.66 per cent polling in Punjab bye-polls

In the bypolls to four assembly seats Phagwara (Reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian in Punjab around 74.66 per cent voting took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Assembly elections Haryana elections turnout BJP congress
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp